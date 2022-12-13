Puerto Rican salsa singer “Lalo” Rodríguez dies at 64

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican salsa singer and musician “Lalo” Rodríguez has died. He was 64. Police said Tuesday that his body was found at a public housing project in the U.S. territory. They said there were no visible signs of violence on his body and that an autopsy would determine the cause of death. The singer born Ubaldo Rodríguez Santos had struggled for years with drugs and alcohol and was previously charged with possession of cocaine. Rodríguez once formed part of Eddie Palmieri’s band and was best known for his 1988 hit, “Come, Devour Me Again.”

