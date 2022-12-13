Remains of Confederate general removed from under monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general have been unearthed in Richmond a day after a statue bearing his name was taken down. As the remains of Gen. A.P. Hill were removed Tuesday, onlookers engaged in a sometimes-heated discussion with a handful of Sons of Confederate Veterans who also watched as workers finished removing the last city-owned Confederate monument. The argument ended after police converged and two of the men who had been arguing embraced. City officials have said they plan to give the statue to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia in Richmond. Hill’s remains were to be interred in a plot in Culpeper, near where he was born.

