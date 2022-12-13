Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in ‘Way of Water’

NEW YORK (AP) — James Cameron and Sigourney Weaver’s long-running friendship and collaboration reaches an unlikely pinnacle in “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” Though Weaver co-starred in Cameron’s original 2009 “Avatar,” her character, Dr. Grace Augustine was shot and killed. When Cameron was sketching out what would eventually become plans for four more “Avatar” films, he met with Weaver to suggest a novel idea of how she might be reborn on Pandora. Weaver would come back in an entirely new role: Kiri, the 14-year-old biological daughter of Grace’s avatar. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.