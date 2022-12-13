Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in ‘Way of Water’
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — James Cameron and Sigourney Weaver’s long-running friendship and collaboration reaches an unlikely pinnacle in “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” Though Weaver co-starred in Cameron’s original 2009 “Avatar,” her character, Dr. Grace Augustine was shot and killed. When Cameron was sketching out what would eventually become plans for four more “Avatar” films, he met with Weaver to suggest a novel idea of how she might be reborn on Pandora. Weaver would come back in an entirely new role: Kiri, the 14-year-old biological daughter of Grace’s avatar. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters Thursday.