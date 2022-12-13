Spain’s Queen Letizia visits Los Angeles to promote language

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spain’s Queen Letizia has visited Los Angeles to open a center dedicated to the growth and promotion of the Spanish language and culture. Letizia Ortíz opened the West Coast’s first branch of the Cervantes Institute, which was founded by the Spanish government in 1991 to further the language and Hispanic culture internationally. The Los Angeles branch is now the seventh location of the institute in the United States. Spanish is the second-most common language spoken in the U.S., after English. Letizia participated in a work meeting for the institute on Monday and presided over its inauguration Tuesday.

