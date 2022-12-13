Storm batters Iberian peninsula, causes damage in Lisbon
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An Atlantic storm has slammed into the Iberian peninsula, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The damage was especially felt Tuesday in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, before the storm moved eastward into Spain. Portuguese authorities enlisted military units to help drain the floodwaters in Lisbon, a coastal city, a week after one person died in a similar overnight deluge. City Hall instructed residents to stay inside and told commuters to stay away from the city. Homes and stores were flooded, city roads were cut off, and train, bus and subway services were disrupted. Some schools canceled classes. Some tourist landmarks also shut their doors.