Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care. When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar challenge because a Republican lawmaker says he’s going to bring the bill again. This time, however, Zephyr will have a seat at the table and a vote. Zephyr is one of the first two openly transgender people to be elected to the Montana Legislature. She says she hopes their presence will help fellow lawmakers better understand the trans community and to avoid proposing legislation that legitimizes violence against the transgender community.

