UK: Vigil held for 3 boys who died after falling in icy lake

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of mourners have left teddy bears and held a candlelight vigil for three boys who died after falling into an ice-covered lake near Birmingham in central England. Emergency workers, including a police officer who tried to punch through the ice to get to the children, pulled them from the water Sunday afternoon and rushed them to the hospital. But the boys, ages 8, 10 and 11, could not be revived after suffering cardiac arrest. A fourth boy, who is 6 years old, remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday. During Monday’s vigil near Babbs Mill Lake, mourners placed lit candles and added flowers, toys and teddies to a sea of tributes at a makeshift shrine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.