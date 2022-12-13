US, S. Korea, Japan to curb illicit N Korea cyber activities

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Senior diplomats from the United States, South Korea and Japan have agreed to boost efforts to curb North Korea’s illicit cyber activities and other methods to finance its nuclear program and evade international sanctions. Meeting in Indonesia’s capital Tuesday, the three envoys also agreed to strengthen their trilateral security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile arsenals. Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy who also serves as Washington’s ambassador in Jakarta, said North Korea’s provocative run of missile tests this year has proven yet again that the North “presents one of the most serious security challenges in the region and beyond.”

By NINIEK KARMINI and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.