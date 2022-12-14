6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan’s east coast

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan’s eastern coast has shaken the island, but no injuries or major damage have been reported. The island’s Central Weather Bureau said the earthquake on Wednesday struck 18 miles southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan’s east coast. The depth was 3.5 miles. Buildings in the capital, Taipei, the capital, shook for about a minute. The subway briefly paused operations to ensure passenger safety. Taiwan sits directly on a fault line as part of the Ring of Fire, a region in the Pacific Ocean that is seismologically active.

