California Regents vote to affirm UCLA’s move to Big Ten
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for the move from the University of California Board of Regents. The regents voted 11-5 to affirm the Bruins’ move during a special meeting on the university’s Westwood campus. A simple majority was needed to pass. The regents imposed conditions to mitigate the impact of the move on athletes, including UCLA investing an additional $12 million in nutritional support, mental health services, academic support while traveling and charter flights to reduce travel time. UCLA will also have to pay the University of California at Berkeley between $2 million and $10 million.