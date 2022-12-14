Danish PM says centrist coalition needed at time of crisis

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has outlined her agreement for a new centrist coalition government, the country’s first in 44 years, saying it was the answer for uncertain times. The three-party majority coalition means the end of two blocs that have opposed each other for decades. The government on Wednesday released a 63-page document, dubbed “responsibility for Denmark,” outlining its plans for tax reforms, tackling a lack of employees in hospitals and inflation. Pundits have called the coalition historical as it also was the first majority government in Denmark since 1993, when a four-party government was at the helm.

