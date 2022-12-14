Death toll rises to more than 140 in floods in Congo capital

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government says the number of people killed by widespread floods and landslides in the capital Kinshasa has climbed to more than 140. At least 12 more people are still missing and officials are not optimistic anyone will be found alive. Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighborhoods of Kinshasa hit by the floods and landslides, which were triggered by heavy rains Monday night. Local authorities said the damage flooded nearly 40,000 households and flattened nearly 300 houses. Speaking from the United States where he’s attending the U.S.-Africa summit, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi said he felt sorrow when he heard about the damage and called on authorities to speed up recovery efforts.

