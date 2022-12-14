House passes bill to extend government funding for 1 week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House has passed a short-term spending bill to keep government agencies funded at current levels through Dec. 23. The effort is designed to give lawmakers more time to craft a roughly $1.7 trillion appropriations package that would cover the full fiscal year. Congress faces a deadline of midnight Friday to pass the extension or allow for a partial government shutdown. The bill approved by the House Wednesday night would give Congress an additional week to reach a compromise. It now goes to the Senate for a vote before it is sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

