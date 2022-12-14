Massachusetts governor abandons pardons in sex abuse case

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker withdrew his request Wednesday seeking pardons for two individuals at the center of one the nation’s most notorious sexual abuse trials of the 1980s. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said that there didn’t appear to be enough support on the eight member Governor’s Council to approve the pardons following a public hearing Tuesday. Gerald “Tooky” Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave and their late mother, Violet, were convicted in 1986 and 1987 of abusing young children at their Fells Acres Day Care in Malden. The Republican governor had sought pardons for Gerald and Cheryl Amirault.

