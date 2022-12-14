Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — The Moroccan soccer team’s history-making successes at the World Cup are stirring mixed emotions in the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Its largely Moroccan population is celebrating, but native Sahrawis have a more complex reaction. The Sahrawi people have sought independence for the territory since Morocco annexed it in 1975. Some refuse to take part in the celebrations or root for Morocco’s defeat on the field. But the presence of Sahrawi fans cheering for Morocco in the streets of Laayoune illustrates the unifying power of the first Arab or African team to advance so far in the world’s biggest sporting event. Morocco’s national team, faces defending champion France in Wednesday’s semifinal.

