Pakistan: Bombing kills 2, injures 14 in restive border area

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a roadside bomb killed a soldier and a civilian and wounded at least 14 others in Pakistan’s northwest border area. A local police official said the bombing on Wednesday appeared to target a convoy of security forces passing by the town of Miran Shah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan frontier. The official said the blast damaged nearby shops but the injured were mostly troops. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the mountainous and isolated area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which is allied with neighboring Afghanistan’s rulers.

