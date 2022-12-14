Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there’s been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification could foreshadow a potential strategy by conservatives for the 2024 presidential election if the results don’t go the way they hope in one of the nation’s most closely contested states.

By MARK SCOLFORO and BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press

