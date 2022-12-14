Regulators and shippers complain about UP’s shipping limits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Wednesday he’s concerned about the railroad’s increasing use of these embargoes. He says they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on it, and they haven’t seemed to help Union Pacific’s performance significantly. Union Pacific ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018. The railroad says its embargoes are temporary and targeted measures that shouldn’t put an undue burden on a business.

