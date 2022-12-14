Thomas Pynchon sells archives to Huntington Library

NEW YORK (AP) — The archives of Thomas Pynchon, including correspondence, handwritten notes and the typescripts for such classic novels as “Gravity’s Rainbow” and “V.,” have been acquired by the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. The library announced the transaction Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The library’s press release does not include any comment from the 85-year-old Pynchon, who has rarely communicated with the media or made any public statements beyond those in his work. Son Jackson Pynchon said in a statement that the family was impressed by the Huntington’s aerospace, map and science collections, long areas of interest for the author.

