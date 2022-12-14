Turkish court gives Istanbul mayor prison term, politics ban

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced the mayor of Istanbul to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The court convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Wednesday and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office. Imamoglu is expected to appeal the verdict. Critics alleged the popular mayor’s trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Thousands of people gathered in front of the municipal building on Wednesday night to denounce the verdict. They shouted “Rights, Law, Justice!” and called on the government and Erdogan to resign.

By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

