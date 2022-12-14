US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government has sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed Wednesday in federal court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction. Ducey told U.S. officials earlier this week that Arizona stands ready to help remove the containers, but wants the U.S. government to say when it will fill remaining border wall gaps as it announced it would a year ago.

