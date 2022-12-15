2022 Notebook: The slap heard (and seen) around the world
By The Associated Press
Was it real? Or staged? Very real, it turned out. Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian told a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, reverberated through the entertainment industry and the nation. It also led to Smith being banned from the Oscars for a decade. The incident touched off multiple conversations about race, celebrity and authenticity. Smith apologized, and eventually released an apology video as well. Months later, the AP journalists who were there still marvel at what happened.