3 charged in toddler’s slaying in California gang gun battle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway. The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed Nov. 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother’s car got caught in the crossfire. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges Thursday against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

