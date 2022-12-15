4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Four chimpanzees, one of which is wounded, are on the loose inside a building in a Swedish zoo, a day after they escaped from their enclosure. Three others have been shot dead. Swedish officials and media said Thursday that the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely. The chimps are inside the monkey house, but the staff have not been able to get the three uninjured ones back into their enclosure, the animal park management said in a statement. The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.