5 protesters arrested at Atlanta police training center

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor says five people arrested on charges including domestic terrorism as authorities tried to remove the protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center will remain in custody without bond. The arrests happened as agents from the GBI, Atlanta police officers, and other state and local law enforcement officers removed barricades blocking some entrances to the site. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the five people had their first court appearance Thursday and will remain in custody. Opponents of the $90 million project have been protesting for months and occupying the site to prevent construction. They say police have used “extreme and unjustified measures” against them, including tear gas canisters and pepper bullets.

