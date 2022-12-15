California to vote on roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Air Resources Board is set to vote on an ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality in the state by 2045. The plan, which has undergone multiple changes after input from the public, has a goal of cutting emissions in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors. But its targets for capturing carbon from the atmosphere has left critics concerned that big emitters will have a pathway to keep polluting. The vote comes months after Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter to the board, urging it to approve drastic steps to cut emissions.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.