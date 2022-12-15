Congress OKs bill forcing feds to fix broken prison cameras

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed legislation requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul failing and outdated security systems in the wake of rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bill would force the troubled prison agency to fix broken surveillance cameras and install new ones, and that would provide upgraded tools to fight and investigate staff misconduct, inmate violence and other problems. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bipartisan legislation would require the agency to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities. Upgrades are required within three years and the bureau must submit annual progress reports to lawmakers.

