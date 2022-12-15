Democrats question worker safety in Amazon warehouse rebuild
By KATHLEEN FOODY
The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Several members of Congress want Amazon to explain why an Illinois warehouse that collapsed during a 2021 tornado, killing six employees, is being rebuilt without adding upgraded storm shelters. In a letter released publicly Thursday, U.S. Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the e-commerce giant “has a responsibility to make the modest investments” and suggested the company was “putting your profits over workers’ safety.” Amazon’s severe weather policies have been under scrutiny since the December 2021 disaster. Company representatives did not immediately respond.