Des Moines police arrest man after racing car kills boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa have charged a man in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles. Des Moines police say Thursday that 35-year-old Robert Miller III of Urbandale, Iowa, was arrested on multiple charges. They include homicide counts that reference reckless driving and drag racing. Police say their investigation found that Miller’s car was traveling at more than 100 mph just before the crash Tuesday night. The incident happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines. Police say a car driven by Miller was racing an SUV.

