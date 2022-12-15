Details in 2021 case with Colorado shooter suggest missteps

DENVER (AP) — Documents released in the 2021 dropped prosecution of the Colorado gay nightclub shooter paint a picture of potential missteps by prosecutors. Court transcripts reveal prosecutors were unable to successfully serve witnesses in a 2021 kidnapping case against Anderson Aldrich and did not argue to keep the case alive when the judge moved this July to dismiss it. That raises more questions about whether enough was done to stop the recent mass shooting. Police say Aldrich attacked patrons at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19 killing five people and wounding 17 with an AR-15-style rifle.

By JESSE BEDAYN, MATTHEW BROWN, BERNARD CONDON and MIKE BALSAMO Associated Press

