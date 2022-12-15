EU leaders grant Bosnia candidate status to join the bloc

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU leaders have added Bosnia to the list of official candidates to join the wealthy 27-nation bloc, according to diplomats. The Western Balkan country joined the waiting room Thursday despite continuing criticism of the way the Balkan nation is run. Three diplomats told the Associated Press Thursday that Bosnia had been granted the status. They spoke anonymously because conclusions had yet to be published at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels where the topic was discussed. The approval was just a formality after European affairs ministers agreed unanimously earlier in the week to endorse a recommendation from the bloc’s executive arm to grant Bosnia the status.

By SAM PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT Associated Press

