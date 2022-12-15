Harry & Meghan to vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. After the first three installments of “Harry & Meghan” focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism, California.-based streaming giant Netflix promoted the latest episodes with a trailer in which Harry alleges the couple were victims of “institutional gaslighting.” The show will be released Thursday.

