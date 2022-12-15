New MacKenzie Scott website details $14 billion in gifts

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019, according to her long-awaited website called Yield Giving. Unveiled Wednesday night, the site also announced plans to introduce an “open-call process” that allows nonprofits seeking donations from Scott to send information to her for evaluation. Scott has not given any interviews about her donations, opting to discuss her reasons in a handful of essays that she posted on Medium and now on Yield Giving. The website includes a database of all of the gifts she’s made, some of which have not previously been disclosed.

By THALIA BEATY and GLENN GAMBOA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.