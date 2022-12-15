New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
By MAYSOON KHAN
Associated Press/Report for America
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has become the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The new law was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. It takes effect in 2024. The law allows pet stores to work with shelters to offer animals up for adoption. It will also ban breeders from selling more than nine animals a year. California enacted a similar law in 2017, becoming the first state to ban sales of commercially bred dogs at pet shops.