NY attorney general sued after former adviser’s #MeToo exit

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused a former top adviser to New York Attorney General Letitia James of unwanted kissing, hastening his Dec. 2 exit, filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James and her office enabled the man’s behavior by ignoring previous warnings about him. Sofia Quintanar, a political consultant and former deputy press secretary in James’ office, alleges former Chief of Staff Ibrahim Khan thrust his face in front of hers and forced his tongue down her throat as they were chatting outside a political fundraiser at a Brooklyn bar in November 2021. Khan has denied wrongdoing. James’ office said in a statement that it “took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt, and appropriate action.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.