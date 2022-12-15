Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian
By ABDUL SATTAR
Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say one person was killed and at least 11 injured when Afghan Taliban fighters fired mortars toward the civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing. Thursday’s violence follows a series of deadly incidents that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. Officials say Pakistani forces are firing back. There was no immediate comment from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who seized the Afghan capital of Kabul last year. Since then, then both sides have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about the Pakistani construction of a fence along the border.