Parents of slain UVA student call for stricter gun laws

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a University of Virginia football player killed in a shooting last month are calling for stricter gun laws and more mental health support to prevent future gun deaths. Happy Perry is the mother of D’Sean Perry. She told reporters at a news conference in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday that she wanted to advocate on his behalf for “mental health and our gun violence laws.” She also urged the football world to take a stand join her in the fight. Perry and teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were killed Nov. 13 on a bus returning to Charlottesville from a field trip. Police say that fellow student Christopher Jones was behind the shooting.

By BEN FINLEY and DANIEL KOZIN Associated Press

