Seoul: UN agency to boost efforts to monitor N. Korean nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency has told South Korean officials that his organization will push to bolster its capacity to verify North Korean nuclear activities and raise international awareness of the urgency of its weapons program. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the comments during his meeting Thursday with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul. Park’s office said Park appraised what he called IAEA’s persistent efforts to convince North Korea to return to an international nonproliferation regime. Grossi has also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

