Top Israeli legal official: Planned laws undermine democracy

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has warned against a raft of legislation being proposed by the country’s expected next government. Gali Baharav-Miara says some of the planned reforms would imperil the country’s democratic principles. Her comments on Thursday set up what’s expected to be a major clash between the next government and the judicial system, which could see its role as a check on politicians squeezed under the new laws. Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners captured a majority of seats in parliament, in Nov. 1 elections, putting them in position to form a new government. They already have begun work on the legal reforms to appease far-right members of the coalescing coalition.

