Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults

PHOENIX (AP) — Higher prices throughout much of 2022 have taken their financial toll on older adults in particular. People of all ages have been struggling but those over 65 often have an even harder time because they usually live on fixed incomes and cannot increase their paychecks with overtime or bonuses. An AARP report released last month showed more than a third of people 65 and over described their financial situation at midyear as worse than it was 12 months before. It was a huge jump from the 13% of adults 65 and older who said the same in early 2022.

