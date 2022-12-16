AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in

NEW YORK (AP) — In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler gives one of the most powerful and subtly expressive performances of the year. Deadwyler has been making her mark for several years in series like “Station Eleven” and “Atlanta,” and in the Western “The Harder They Fall.” But her performance as Mamie has catapulted her to another stratosphere. It’s made Deadwyler a top contender for best actress at the Academy Awards, and an easy choice for one The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Deadwyler says she wanted “to be the person to bear the weight” of playing Mamie Till.

