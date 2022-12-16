France, Morocco restore normal relations after visa dispute

Rabat, Morocco (AP) — French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna says that France has this week restored normal consular relations with Morocco, following a year-long diplomatic dispute linked to Paris’ decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in the North African country. The move announced Friday is meant to smooth the relationship between both nations and prepare the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Morocco early next year. France announced last September it would significantly reduce the numbers of visas being granted to Algerian, Moroccan and Tunisian nationals. The French government said at the time the decision had been taken because these countries refused to provide consular documents for their citizens being deported from France after arriving illegally.

