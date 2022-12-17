Peru’s dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest

QUINUA, Peru (AP) — Hundreds of people poured into the streets of a rural hamlet in Peru’s Andean highlands on Saturday to pay their final respects to a 23-year-old student killed in clashes with the army a day earlier. Clemer Rojas was killed in a nearby provincial capital that has emerged as an unlikely epicenter of unrest in Peru’s still unfolding political crisis. The tumult was triggered by Castillo’s attempt to close Congress in a move widely condemned as a self-coup but seen in Peru’s long-neglected countryside as a display of defiance against a hostile establishment that never allowed the former rural school teacher to govern since his shock victory 17 months ago.

