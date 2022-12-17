Varadkar returns as Irish leader in political job-share deal

LONDON (AP) — Leo Varadkar is returning for a second term as Ireland’s prime minister as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government. Lawmakers voted Saturday to approve Varadkar to replace Micheál Martin, and he was officially confirmed as prime minister by President Michael D. Higgins. Martin has served as Ireland’s leader, or taoiseach, since an election in 2020 that produced a historic coalition agreement between his Fianna Fáil party and Varadkar’s Fine Gael. The parties agreed Martin would hold the top job with Varadkar as his deputy for the first half of a five-year term, before the men switched posts. Varadkar previously served as prime minister between 2017 and 2020.

