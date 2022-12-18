Space crew using robotic arm to inspect damaged capsule

The crew of the International Space Station is inspecting an attached Russian space capsule that may have been damaged by a micrometeorite. Russia’s space corporation says the crew on Sunday is using a camera on a robotic arm to capture images of the Soyuz MS-22 where a coolant leak was detected last Wednesday. Space officials will analyze the images and decide on next steps. Roscomos says one option is to expedite the delivery of another Soyuz capsule to the space station. Workers could send a capsule they’re preparing for a March launch up sooner without a crew. That would allow some of the seven crew now on the space station to return home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.