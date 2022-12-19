Chargers’ Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for family issue

FALLS RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has been arrested in connection with a “nonviolent family issue.” Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Monday after a probate court appearance according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. The Chargers said in a statement they “are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.” Jackson, who is in his fifth season in the league, suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee in October.

