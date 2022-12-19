Ice causes disruption in Germany as weather switches

BERLIN (AP) — Black ice and freezing rain are causing disruption in parts of Germany as a lengthy freeze gives way to milder and wetter weather, with trains traveling at reduced speed, cancellations at the country’s busiest airport and a spate of traffic accidents. The German Weather Service warned of widespread black ice on Monday across the country, except in the south and west. National railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that it had reduced its trains’ maximum speed because of freezing rain and ice, but later lifted the restrictions. Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest. said that 176 of the day’s planned 1,100 departures and arrivals had been canceled as of Monday morning.

