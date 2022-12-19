Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court is deciding whether to hand over a suspect in a big corruption scandal linked to the European Parliament. According to arrest warrants, Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former EU lawmaker of participating in a plan to peddle influence on behalf of Qatar and Morocco. The ex-lawmaker and three other suspects were charged on Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. A court in Brescia, Italy, began considering on Monday whether to hand over the man’s wife and daughter to Belgian prosecutors. They are accused of being “fully aware” of the scheme.

By COLLEEN BARRY and LORNE COOK Associated Press

