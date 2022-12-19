Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has referred Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers to undergo an ethics investigation for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas. The referrals to the House Ethics Committee made Monday during the panel’s final meeting escalate a monthslong standoff with members of their own chamber. The Jan. 6 panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans has spent the past year gathering startling evidence showing the deep involvement of some House Republicans in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power after the 2020 election.

