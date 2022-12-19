Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Monday dismissed eight of the 10 claims Lake raised in her lawsuit, which asks the judge to either declare her the winner or hold a revote in the county. Thompson took no position on the merits of Lake’s two surviving claims, but he wrote that the law allows her to make her case.

